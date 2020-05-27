Cebu City logs highest number of recovery cases in one day since March 2020

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Even though Cebu City keeps recording new cases of the Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) daily, the number of recoveries have been rapidly rising as well.

On Wednesday, May 27, 2020, Cebu City recorded 164 new recoveries from Barangays Suba, Mambaling, Bacayan, and Sambag 2, raising the total number of recoveries to 394.

Cebu City spokesperson Rey Gealon said in a press conference that this was the highest number of recovery cases in one day since March 2020.

The recovery rate in Cebu City is now at 19.6 percent compared to its mortality cases of 26, or at least 1.2 percent.

In Barangay Suba at least 114 recovered on Wednesday. There were also 15 from Barangay Mambaling, 33 from Barangay Bacayan, and two from Sambag 2.

Gealon expressed gladness that 110 of the recovered patients from Barangay Suba will be going home Wednesday after two weeks of being quarantined.

“Andam na ilang tagsa-tagsa nila ka panimalay. Gidisinfect na ang mga areas nga ilang ulian aron makabalik na sila nga limpyo ug hapsay ang ilang ulian,” said Gealon.

(Their homes have been prepared. The areas have been disinfected so they can go home to a place that is safe and clean.)

They will be provided with food packs before going home, which includes one sack of rice.