DOH: Sudden surge in new COVID-19 cases due to returning OFWs’ test results

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Health (DOH) on Wednesday said the sudden increase in new COVID-19 cases is due to the inclusion of the positive test results of returning overseas Filipino workers (OFWs).

“Noong amin pong pinag-aaralan, may naidagdag po dito na mga numero ng OFWs na nagpositibo at naidagdag sa datos natin,” Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire said in a televised press briefing.

Returning OFWs are required to undergo COVID-19 testing and the 14-day quarantine before they would be transported to their homes.

However, Vergeire noted that the increase is not purely due to the OFWs test results as she noted that there are still cases being reported from different parts of the country.

The DOH reported on Tuesday 350 new coronavirus infections—the highest single-day tally since April 6 when it recorded 414 new cases.

This is also the first time in nearly three weeks that new cases for a day exceeded the 300 mark. On May 7, there were 339 new cases.

The confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the Philippines continue to swell on a daily basis although the DOH earlier said that the pandemic curve had begun to flatten.

Nationwide, there are now 14,669 COVID-19 cases, including 3,412 recoveries and 886 deaths.

But for presidential spokesman Harry Roque, the sudden spike in new cases is expected after the government moved to gradually reopen the economy.

“Madami po iyan sa isang araw. At iyan naman po ay, more or less, inaasahan dahil nga unti-unti nating binubuksan iyong ating ekonomiya,” Roque said in an interview over dzRH.

