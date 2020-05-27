PH COVID-19 cases breach 15,000 mark as deaths exceed 900

MANILA, Philippines — The number of confirmed coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) patients in the Philippines has reached 15,049, as the Department of Health (DOH) reported 380 new cases as of 4 p.m. on Wednesday.

This is the second consecutive day that the country logged over 300 new coronavirus infections after averaging 220 cases in the past weeks.

The DOH also reported 18 new fatalities, bringing the nationwide death toll to 904.

Meanwhile, 94 more patients have recovered from the respiratory disease, bringing the total recoveries to 3,506.

There are currently 10,639 active coronavirus cases in the country, the agency noted.

On Tuesday, the DOH reported 350 new cases—the highest single-day tally of new infections since April 6’s 414 new cases.

This is also the first time in nearly three weeks that new cases for a day exceeded 300. On May 7, there were 339 new cases.

According to Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire, the sudden uptick is due to the inclusion of returning Filipino migrant workers’ positive test results.

However, she noted that it is not the sole reason behind the surge as there are still cases being reported from different parts of the country.

Meanwhile, Malacañang said the increase in new cases is somehow expected after the government moved to gradually reopen the economy and allowed select sectors to continue operations.

