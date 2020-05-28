42 new COVID-19 cases in Cebu City, mostly from Pasil

CEBU CITY, Philippines — There are 42 new cases of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) in Cebu City and most of them are in Barangay Pasil.

According to Cebu City spokesperson, Lawyer Rey Gealon, at least 22 new cases have been recorded in the densely populated barangay, which is the center for seafood trade in the city.

Watch: Lawyer Rey Gealon gives COVID-19 updates

The Pasil Fish Market has been closed since April 2020 because of the rising cases in the area and the isolation of the patients has been continuous.

Aside from Pasil, 12 other barangays also recorded new cases of the coronavirus. Its neighboring Barangay Suba recorded three new cases.

Barangay Sambag 2 also recorded three new cases.

Barangays Tejero, Ermita, and Kalunasan mostly in the jail facilities recorded two new cases each.

Barangays Tisa, Inayawan, Pahina Central, Basak Pardo, Mambaling, Sawang Calero, and Duljo Fatima recorded one new case each.

An individual from an unverified address also proved positive to COVID-19.

Read more: IATF resolution makes Cebu City lone MECQ area until June 15

Cebu City now has a total of 2,055 cases with 26 deaths, but only 1,559 cases are currently active.

The city recorded 77 new recoveries on Thursday from Barangays Suba, Bacayan, Punta Princessa, Labangon, and Luz.

The total recoveries of the city is now at 471./dbs