It’s always a feast and a celebration, Hukad now offers delivery!

Everyone can now enjoy an appetizing feast without leaving their home!

Golden Cowrie and Hukad, one of the country’s leading Filipino restaurant now offers delivery services of your favorite native dishes in key cities of Cebu!

Cebu’s homegrown restaurant Golden Cowrie and Hukad have continually served Filipino favourites and made our celebrations better for more than 30 years.

Managed by a restaurant empire in the country, Hukad and Golden Cowrie became a culinary destination for Filipinos and international visitors as well.

Hukad and Golden Cowrie now accept orders for in-store pick-up and delivery via in-house delivery service, GrabFood, and Foodpanda.

Their operating branches include Golden Cowrie Lahug, Hukad Robinsons Cybergate in Cebu City, Golden Cowrie A.S. Fortuna in Mandaue City and Hukad South Town Centre in Talisay City.

Each of their branches has about three to five workers during the enhanced community quarantine. Their employees are all oriented on proper sanitation and practice safety precautionary measures at all times.

Your favorite restaurant also ensures proper sanitation and disinfection. Food safety standards and protocols are strictly followed inside each branch.

You and your family can now have a hearty feast at home and enjoy the finest native Filipino cuisine with Golden Cowrie and Hukad!

Check out their menu and have a real Filipino feast at home:

They also offer frozen products of their best selling menu so you can cook your own Hukad and Golden Cowrie favorites at home. They will also offer delivery options of your favorite summer desserts soon.

Contact them to know which stores are available for pick up near you from 11:00 AM 6:00 PM:

Golden Cowrie A.S. Fortuna, Mandaue

272-8125 or 09176350064

Hukad South Town Mall, Talisay

238-6945 or 09176330382

Golden Cowrie Lahug, Cebu

233-4243 or 09176272551

Hukad Robinsons Cybergate, Cebu

236-5740 or 09173113750

You can also check them on facebook by clicking here.