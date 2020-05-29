Consolacion police nab 3 men for illegal cockfighting

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Three men who were caught engaging in an illegal cockfighting activity in Consolacion town, northern Cebu will be charged for violation of the executive order of Cebu Governor Gwendolyn Garcia and Presidential Decree 449, or the cockfighting law.

These men were identified as Ernesto Encarnacion, 56; Alen Surigao, 29; and John Rosella, 22, all residents of Purok 1, Nangka, in the same town. They are now being detained at the Consolacion Police Station while waiting for the charges to be filed.

All three men were caught in the act in an organized cockfighting activity held on a vacant lot in Purok 5, Barangay Nagka at around 2:20 p.m. on May 28, 2020.

Police Corporal Anthony Illiut of the Consolacion Police said they knew about the said illegal activity after a concerned citizen reported it to their station.

Illiut said there were more who engaged in the activity but when they noticed the policemen approach the area, the crowd scampered and only the three were arrested.

Also confiscated during the raid was one dead and one live fighting rooster. /bmjo