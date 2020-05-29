Volunteer group needs help for 77-year-old woman in Cebu City

MOALBOAL, CEBU — Bayanihan Mission, a nationwide volunteer group, is asking netizens for support to help a senior citizen in Cebu City who is among those struggling while the city remains in enhanced community quarantine (ECQ) due to the coronavirus health crisis.

In a Facebook post on May 24, 2020, the volunteer group pleaded for netizens to “extend support” to Nanay Linda, not her real name, who, lives alone in Barangay Sambag II in Cebu City.

“Meet Nanay Lina. She’s 77 years old and living alone in a small rented room (P1,000/month + utilities) in Brgy. Sambag II,” the post reads.

“As a daily wage earner and a senior, the implementation of the enhanced community quarantine has made it more difficult for her to support herself as she cannot anymore go out of her room to work,” the post added.

Bayanihan Mission is a community of private citizens who are consolidating efforts to provide help for the less fortunate or those who are in need of immediate support.

Maulik Patel, an active member of the group, told CDN Digital that he learned about Nanay Lina through his friend.

“I met Nanay Lina through my friend. She is doing her laundry for a monthly pay of P800,” he said.

Upon knowing the struggles of Nanay Lina, Patel started helping Nanay Lina through the Bayanihan Mission.

“There were already four people who helped with cash donations then we bought her goods like rice, milk, coffee, and canned goods,” he said.

But he said Nanay Linda needs more, like vegetables, fruits, vitamins, and milk.

How to help

Patel said that thos people who are willing to extend help can message him or the Bayanihan Mission FB page.

“Just contact the Bayanihan [Mission] Facebook page, they will give immediate reply and suggest you what to do and where to give,” he said. /bmjo