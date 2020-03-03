Cebu City cops who tested positive for COVID-19 in good health

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The 35 policemen under the Cebu City Police Office (CCPO) who tested positive for the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) are all in good health.

Police Brigadier General Albert Ignatius Ferro, director of Police Regional Office in Central Visayas (PRO-7), said that the Regional Health Service Unit (RHSU) is regularly monitoring the health of these cops, who are currently under isolation at the Don Vicente Rama Memorial National High School.

“Most of them are doing well. Most of them are asymptomatic and they are having their second swab,” said Ferro.

Ferro said that the the first policeman from the Mabolo Police Station has already tested negative in the second swab test.

On Friday morning, May 29, 2020, Police Colonel Josefino Ligan, chief of the CCPO, said all the 34 other policemen were able to undergo their second swab testing. Results weren’t available as of this posting.

According to Ligan, the officers have been showing good health dispositions and were also in high morale despite their situation.

Ferro assured that these policemen will continue to undergo psychological therapy to be able to keep their mental health at check. /bmjo