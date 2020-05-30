Cebu City now has 2,202 cases of COVID-19

CEBU CITY, Philippines — May 2020 is almost ending and Cebu City now has 2,202 cases of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19), keeping its spot as the single local government unit (LGU) with the highest number of cases.

This comes two days before the city will downgrade to a general community quarantine.

On May 30, 2020, the city recorded 60 additional cases of the virus from 19 urban barangays including a case from a yet to be verified barangay.

Barangay Duljo Fatima recorded the highest number of cases with 14 new infected individuals. The patients will be brought to the Duljo Elementary School for isolation.

Barangays Pasil recorded three new cases while its neighbor Barangay Suba recorded an additional two cases.

The two barangays share the major trading hubs, Suba Fish Port and Pasil Fish Market, which will both remain close even if the city will transition to GCQ.

Barangay Mabolo has recorded seven new cases while its neighboring Barangay Carreta recorded two new cases.

Barangay Mambaling continues to record new cases with six new COVID-19 patients. The barangay now has almost 700 cases of the coronavirus.

Barangay Tejero recorded five cases, while its neighboring Barangay Tinago recorded two cases.

Barangays Ermita and Tisa records three new cases each.

Central Barangays Sawang Calero and Lorega recorded two new cases each, while their neighbor, Barangay Camputhaw recorded one new case.

Barangay Sambag 2 also recorded two new cases.

Barangays Lahug, Labangon, Pardo, Quiot, Calamba, all recorded one case each.

This city has recorded a higher number of new cases in a day since May 26, 2020. This after a 14-day downtrend or two weeks where new cases were low.

The mortality cases of the city is at 27 or at least 1.2 percent. There are also a total of 958 recoveries or a recovery rate of 43.5 percent. /dbs