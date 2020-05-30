Lapu-Lapu has 2 more COVID-19 cases
CEBU CITY, Philippines —Lapu-Lapu City has recorded two new cases as of Saturday evening, May 30, 2020.
This was posted by Lapu-Lapu City mayor Junard “Ahong” Chan on his Facebook page.
The two new cases are from barangay Mactan and Subabasbas.
Both patients are now being escorted by the city’s Disaster Risk Reducation Management Office personnel to be transferred to the city’s isolation facility.
Lapu-Lapu City now has 94 confirmed cases with 40 recoveries. |dbs
Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Cebudailynews. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.