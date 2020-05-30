Lapu-Lapu has 2 more COVID-19 cases

By: Immae Lachica - General Assignments Reporter/CDN Digital | May 30,2020 - 08:46 PM

CEBU CITY, Philippines —Lapu-Lapu City has recorded two new cases as of Saturday evening, May 30, 2020.

This was posted by Lapu-Lapu City mayor Junard “Ahong” Chan on his Facebook page.

The two new cases are from barangay Mactan and Subabasbas.

Both patients are now being escorted by the city’s Disaster Risk Reducation Management Office personnel to be transferred to the city’s isolation facility.

Lapu-Lapu City now has 94 confirmed cases with 40 recoveries. |dbs