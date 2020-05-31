Netizens answer Dodoy’s call for help

CEBU CITY, Philippines—His call for help did not fall on deaf ears.

Jay Kummer Teberio, who is also known as Dodoy, Cebu’s Tubig Queen, said that no words could describe how happy he has become after receiving donations of food, groceries, and even cash from his friends and supporters.

“Super happy kay naa gyud tao nga super ka buot-an. Ga lukso-lukso ko sa kalipay. Nang hatag silag mga bugas, delata, sabon, sud-an, ug money ang uban,” Dodody told CDN Digital.

(I am super happy because a lot of people have been super kind [to me and my family.] I was jumping with joy [because of all the help that we received.] There were those who gave us rice, canned goods, soap, viand, and even cash.)

Dodoy, who works as a teacher in a private school in Consolacion town, went on social media recently to appeal for help. Since the pandemic started, he said that he hasn’t been able to go to work and provide for his family’s needs.

He was also unable to resume selling bottled water on the streets of Barangay Mabolo, where his family lives, because of government restrictions.

Unashamed, Dodoy, who is the breadwinner in their family, admitted that life had been very difficult for them.

And to his surprise, help just came pouring.

“Akung ika ingun, thank you so much sa tabang nila. Ang Ginoo ra mo baws nila and Godbless always,” he said.

(All that I can say is thank you to all of you. Let God be the one to repay you for your goodness and may God bless you always.)

With the donations that they have been getting, Dodoy said that his family will now get by.

He also expressed hope that he will already be able to go back to teaching so that he will again earn for his family’s needs.

Others who wanted to also to help can reach Dodoy through his cellphone number 09953052257. / dcb