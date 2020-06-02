Cebu’s ‘Tubig Queen’ now a radio DJ

CEBU CITY, Philippines— From being the “Tubig Queen of Cebu” to achieving his dreams of becoming a teacher, now, Jag Kummer “Dodoy” Teberio is the newest disc jockey of the Yes! The Best 91.5 FM radio station in Cebu.

Dodoy said he started his part-time job just this Saturday, May 30, 2020.

He said that personnel from the radio station approached him after he went on social media last week to appeal for help while he and members of his family try to overcome their financial difficulties brought about by the pandemic.

“Nag sugod gyud ko atong pag Sabado. Last week ko nila gi invite after atong ni hangyo ko og tabang. Blessed na kaayo ko nga naa nakoy extra nga pagkakita-an,” said Dodoy.

(I started on Saturday. They invited me last week to join them after I went on social media to ask for help. I feel so blessed that I now have an extra source of income.)

Dodoy may be heard on air from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. every Monday, Wednesday, Friday, and Saturday. He will be collaborating with DJ Mikay.

“Ang program is playing all pop love songs, with updates sa mga viral news online,” he added.

(We play pop love songs and will give you updates on viral news online.)

Dodoy said he intends to focus on his part-time job for now and while he waits for the resumption of classes at the private school in Consolacion town where he is teaching.

Way to go, Dodoy! / dcb