Diesel prices up, gasoline down

MANILA, Philippines — Pump prices of diesel went up for the fourth week in a row, this time by 25 centavos per liter but those of gasoline went down by 20 centavos as the global market continued to wait for signs of a recovery in demand. Shell, Seaoil, Total, PTT and Phoenix announced mixed changes effective 6 a.m. Tuesday.

Shell and Seaoil also raised the price of kerosene by 80 centavos per liter. This was also the fourth week increase, now totaling P7.05 per liter.

At the crude oil futures market, Brent crude contracts were pegged as of press time at $37.95 per barrel, rising from $36.12 per barrel a week ago.

Dubai crude was pegged at $30.43 per barrel as of May 28, dipping from $30.62 per barrel on May 21.

—Ronnel Domingo