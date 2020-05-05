16 barangay officials, 27 others charged for ‘irregularities’ in SAP distribution

CEBU CITY, Philippines –Irregularities made during the distribution of the Social Amelioration Program (SAP) cash aid will not go unpunished.

Police Major Ronald Allan Tolosa, deputy chief of the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group in Central Visayas (CIDG-7), said they already filed a total of 43 complaints against 57 individuals who were accused of favoring relatives and friends in the distribution of the government subsidy.

Tolosa said that some of the accused were made co-respondents in the case, the reason why they filed only 43 complaints.

He said that 19 others are also being investigated for the same offense.

Complaints on the violation of Republic Act 3019 or The Anti-Graft and Corruption Practices Act in relation to the national government’s Bayanihan to Heal as One Act and RAA 6713 or The Code of Conduct and Ethical Standards for Public Officials and Employees were filed against the 57 respondents since last week at the prosecutor’s office of their respective localities.

Among those charged were 16 barangay officials – 12 barangay captains and four barangay councilors – coming from the different parts of the region. The others were barangay employees, social workers, and SAP enumerators and coordinators.

Tolosa said that they also filed complaints against 20 individuals who collected the cash aid even if they were unqualified.

He said that the complaints were mostly based on accusations of “favoritism” in the selection of program beneficiaries by the concerned barangay officials and employees.

“These were the most common complaints that reached our office,” said Tolosa.

The 57 case respondents were from Mandaue City – 26, Negros Oriental – 11, Cebu province – 7, Lapu-Lapu City – 7, Cebu City – 3, and Bohol province – 3.

CIDG-7 investigated alleged irregularities in the distribution of the cash subsidy based on complaints that were reported to their office, Tolosa said.

He said that the filing of the complaint against the 57 barangay officials and employees should serve as a warning for others especially since the second tranch of SAP aid is yet to be released.

“Think twice because whether you like it or not, you will be included in those who will face charges,” said Tolosa. / dcb