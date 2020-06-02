Another shooting in Bankal, Lapu-Lapu claims life of 18-year-old boy

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Another person was shot dead in Barangay Bankal, Lapu-Lapu City.

This time, the victim is an 18-year-old boy, who was shot while walking along the street in Sitio Casio at around 7:30 p.m. Tuesday evening, June 2, 2020.

Police Master Sergeant Alain Bandulon of Station 5 of the Lapu-Lapu City Police Office (LLCPO) identified the victim as Leo Padillo Duhig, a resident of the same area.

Bandulon said that two men onboard a motorcycle came up behind Duhig as he was walking and shot him several times before fleeing.

Duhig was immediately brought to the hospital but did not make it alive.

The incident is the second shooting in as many days in Barangay Bankal.

On June 1, a 34-year-old job order employee of the Lapu-Lapu City government was shot and killed by unidentified motorcycle-riding gunmen in Sitio Coles.

Read: Gunmen kill Lapu-Lapu JO in Bankal attack

Just like Duhig, Ryan Fuentes Daño died after he was shot several times in the body by one of the two unidentified motorcycle-riding gunmen at around 1 p.m. on Monday. Daño was fixing a light at an electric post when he was shot.

Bandulon said that as of this time, police are still gathering information about the Duhig and are working to determine the motive of the shooting.

Bandulon said are asking those who may have witnessed the attack to come forward and help them trace and arrest the perpetrators. /bmjo