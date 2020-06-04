Sitio Zapatera lockdown lifted anew

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebu City Mayor Edgardo Labella has lifted the lockdown of Sitio Zapatera in Barrio Luz as the recoveries rise.

Labella said the City Health Department had already recommended the lifting of the lockdown in the area because the situation had been controlled.

Read more: Lockdown lifted in Sitio Zapatera

On May 20, 2020, the mayor ordered the lifting of the month-long lockdown in Sitio Zapatera only to return the sitio to another lockdown the day after as the cases suddenly rose.

This time, Labella said the sitio was ready to be released from two months of lockdown.

He said the cases were already controllable, easily isolated, and recoveries had been increasing.

More than 60 patients have already been released from the isolation center of the barangays and have been allowed to go home to the affected sitio.

Read more: 29 recovered COVID-19 patients in Labangon going home as lockdown is lifted in Sitio Callejon

Recently, Sitio Callejon in Barangay Labangon and some areas in Barangay Bacayan have also been released from the lockdown after significant improvements in these areas.

“We will still continue with the segmental lockdown or ECQ (enhanced community quarantine) in areas where there is a need for a lockdown. We will also continue to give subsistence to areas under lockdown,” assured Mayor Labella.

Read more: Labella eyes lifting lockdown in 4 areas in Cebu City

Labella urged the sitios that had been lifted out of lockdown to be extra cautious that the virus would not return to their areas by practicing social distancing, proper hygiene, and respiratory etiquette./dbs