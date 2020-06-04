Mandaue launches website of bus routes under GCQ

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Commuters in Mandaue City can now access bus routes covering their city while on the go.

The Mandaue City Government on Thursday, June 4, launched the online portal of the bus routes for the city’s general community quarantine (GCQ) phase.

Passengers can access them here: http://mandauecity-map.online/map-list

The portal, which can be accessed in any device connected to the internet, also includes the map where these buses will be plying and their designated stops.

Mandaue City has a total of 12 bus routes under the ‘new normal’.

Public transportation in all parts of Cebu has started its gradual resumption.

But officials reminded operators and passengers that vehicles should only carry 50 percent of its designed capacity in observance of strict physical distancing protocols./dbs

