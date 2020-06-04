Schools, universities in Cebu City told not to hold physical classes yet

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Cebu City government is urging universities and schools to put aside plans on the holding of physical classes while the city is under the general community quarantine (GCQ).

Mayor Edgardo Labella made this call after he denied the request of the Matias H. Aznar Memorial College of Medicine, Inc. (MAHAM) to hold physical classes this June 2020.

“Primarily on the health of the students and based on the advisory of CHED (Commission on Higher Education) that person to person classes, as also mandated by the national government, we denied the request for MAHAM to hold classes,” said the mayor.

In a separate phone interview with CDN Digital, he said the schools in the city should be patient with regards to the holding of classes as the national government had yet to smoothen out the details for physical classes.

The mayor said that at this point of the quarantine, the city’s main priority would be to keep the residents safe especially the minors and the senior citizens.

The minors are mandated to stay at home under the GCQ guidelines.

“This goes to all the schools in the city. Let us just wait for the decision of the IATF, DepEd, and CHED before resuming physical classes,” he said

Should the city graduate to modified GCQ, he said the schools might begin to plan how physical classes would be held, but still with respect to social distancing and proper hygiene.

Labella urged the schools to be updated with the developments of the IATF decisions over classes to make the right decisions, but always put the safety of the students and personnel first./dbs