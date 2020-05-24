Heart Evangelista to give away tablets to students with online classes

Actress Heart Evangelista will be giving away tablets to less fortunate students as schools hold online classes amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Evangelista announced her giveaways via Twitter earlier today, June 4, which was accompanied by a photo of a Cherry tablet. It was not specified, however, if this is the only model of tablet the actress will be donating.

“For those who don’t have tablets for online school please dm me on [Instagram]… I will be giving away as much tablets as I can,” the actress said.

The Commission on Higher Education (CHED) in March advised schools to “deploy available distance learning, e-learning, and other alternative modes of delivery in lieu of residential learning if they have the resources to do so.”

It was later reported by CHED that only 20% of state universities and colleges (SUCs) are equipped to facilitate online classes amid the pandemic.

A bill allowing the resumption of classes to be moved beyond August amid the health crisis has recently been passed on third reading by the Senate. Education secretary Leonor Briones however noted that there would be “no face-to-face classes until safe” and that schools will reopen but under alternative teaching modes.

Evangelista has been helping out others throughout the pandemic-induced quarantine. Her efforts have included giving away a painting to be sold by a group which is raising funds to aid frontliners.

Several other celebrities have also been giving away pre-loved items to be sold via Angel Locsin and Anne Curtis’ “Shop and Share” project, from which the money earned will be dedicated to aiding the less fortunate get COVID-19 tests. JB