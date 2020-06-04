Talisay City records 4 new cases of COVID-19

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Talisay City recorded four new cases of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) on June 4, 2020, raising the total number of cases in the city to 59 cases.

One of the new cases is a contact of Patient Number 8 (PT 8), a 60-year-old resident of Barangay San Roque, Talisay City, who was a vendor at the Ramos Public Market in Cebu City.

The contact who proved positive, identified as Patient Number 8-C (PT 8-C), was swabbed on May 14, 2020, but the results only arrived on June 4, almost a month later.

Mayor Gerald Anthony “Samsam” Gullas said most likely, PT 8-C had already recovered just like the rest of PT 8’s contacts.

Meanwhile, a 29-year-old female from Barangay Candulawan is Talisay City’s Patient Number 38 (PT 38). The patient was admitted at the Talisay District Hospital (TDH) on May 26, 2020.

The next day, she had a fever and was immediately swabbed. She is still currently admitted at the TDH.

Another female, this time a 77-year-old resident of Barangay Cansojong, Talisay City, is the city Patient Number 39 (PT 39). She was also admitted and swabbed at the TDH on May 27, 2020.

“She is still currently admitted at TDH. Her family, all asymptomatic, has been placed on home quarantine under monitoring,” said the mayor.

The last new case of Talisay City is a 28-year-old female health worker who used to rent a room in Barangay San Roque.

She has been residing in Cebu City since April 2020, but she went back to Talisay for a short while on the first week of May.

The patient is currently quarantined in Cebu City and is asymptomatic.

The city now has 31 active cases from its total of 59 cases of the COVID-19.

The mayor urged the residents to be cautious and continue to practice social distancing and other precautionary measures./dbs