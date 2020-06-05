Cebu City has 73 new COVID-19 cases on June 5

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebu City recorded 73 new cases of the Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) on June 5, 2020, bringing the total number of cases to 2,552.

Most of the cases were recorded in Barangay Camputhaw with 19 new cases.

Here is the breakdown of the newly recorded cases in the city as of 11 a.m. of Friday:

Northern Barangays:

Banilad – 1

Barrio Luz – 2

Busay – 1

Camputhaw – 19

Carreta – 8

Lahug – 2

Mabolo – 2

Pit-os – 1

Talamban – 1

Central Barangays:

Calamba – 2

Capitol – 1

Guadalupe – 2

Pahina Central – 1

T. Padilla -1

Sambag 1 – 1

Coastal Barangays:

Duljo – 6

Ermita -1

Mambaling – 2

Pasil – 2

Tejero – 2

Tinago – 2

San Jose – 1

Southern barangays:

Barangay Basak Pardo – 2

Bulacao – 2

Basak San Nicolas – 1

Inayawan – 1

Quiot – 1

San Nicolas Proper – 1

Tisa – 2

Facilities:

BJMP – 2

Mayor Edgardo Labella has noted that even though the cases have reached 2,552 cases, the recoveries has also reached 1,557 or 60.28 percent.

The death rate has also maintained at 1.2 percent with only 31 deaths.

The mayor is confident that the trend will continue and that more recoveries will be recorded compared to new cases in the coming days. /bmjo