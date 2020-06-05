Mom in Cebu City receives laptop from netizen for free

MOALBOAL, CEBU — Daphne Juezan didn’t expect that she would receive a laptop from a random netizen for free.

But it did happen.

The 31-year-old Juezan, a resident of Barangay Busay in Cebu City, recalled the day she commented on the barter post of netizen Menchie Hermosisima in the Facebook group, Cebu Barter Community.

On June 1, 2020, Juezan offered her cellular phone and her massage service to Hermosisima, who was offering to barter her two laptops for food.

Juezan, a mother of four children, was surprised when Hermosisima messaged her to tell her she could have the laptop for free.

“Pag tan-aw nako sa message request nitulo gyud dayun akong luha kay sa kadaghan ato didto uban gani mas bongga ug gioffer ako jud napilian ni maam,” she said.

(When I read her message, I cried because I didn’t expect that she chose me especially since a lot of people offered good barter for it.)

When they came to an agreement, Juezan immediately walked for an hour from her home to Banilad on June 2, 2020, to get the laptop. It would have been a tiring walk, but she didn’t mind.

“Akong gihuna huna ang hitsura sa akong mga anak inig makakita sa laptop,” she said.

(I was just thinking of how my children would react when they’d see the laptop.)

Juezan said that the laptop is a big help for the studies of her children, Jhane Cassandra, 9, and Johnina Hermione, 7.

“Determinado akong mga anak makat.on..ug kinsa man ko para ihikaw na sa ila? suportahan nako sila sir taman sa akong makaya kay mao nay dapat buhaton sa mga ginikanan,” she said.

(My children are determind to learn. Who am I to go against it? I will support them as long as I can because that’s what parents do [for their children.])

In her appreciation post, Juezan said she was beyond grateful for the kindness of Hermosisima.

Netizens commended the generous act of Hermosisima and appreciated her effort to help the family of Juezan.

PretTilay ko commented, “It is truly inspiring to see the flame of kindness burns continuously and warms so many hearts.”

Riza Fontanoza said, “God bless you more maam. You’re a ‘Good Samaritan.’”

Adrian Phillip Quirante Espinosa said, “Nindot kaayo sa feeling maka basa og ingon ani. Maka walag negative vibes.” /bmjo