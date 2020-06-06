Family of Cebu City doctors, who died of COVID-19, receives P2M from DOH

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The P2 million financial assistance for the family of Doctors Dennis Ramon and Helen Tudtud, were released and given today, June 5, 2020, by the Department of Health Central Visayas Center for Health Development (DOH CVCHD).

The son of the late couple, Dennis Thomas E. Tudtud II, received the assistance in check which was turned over by Doctor Jaime S. Bernadas, regional director of DOH CVCHD Regional together with Assistant Regional Director Guy R. Perez.

Earlier today, Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire, announced that they had handed out the first check to the family members of the health workers who died from COVID-19.

This, after President Rodrigo Duterte gave the deadline of the release of the help until June 9, and threatened to fire those officials who had caused the delay of the assistance.

A total of 32 health workers have died from COVID-19 out of the 2,703 health workers, who tested positive nationwide.

Doctors Dennis Ramon and Helen Tudtud died a few days apart last March after falling ill of COVID-19.

Dr. Dennis Ramon was an oncologist while his wife, Dr. Helen was a pathologist of the Vicente Sotto Memorial Medical Center (VCCMC)./dbs