Cebu8 Camp: Releasing them is our priority

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The legal counsel of the seven activists and one bystander arrested last Friday, June 5 after a rally in Barangay Lahug, Cebu City will be exhausting legal means for their immediate release.

King Anthony Perez, spokesperson for the team of lawyers representing the arrested individuals collectively called Cebu8, said on Saturday, June 6, that releasing their clients would be their priority as of this point.

“While the Legal Team is considering to file appropriate countercharges against arresting policemen, the priority of the legal team is the immediate release of the detainees to be safe from acquiring COVID-19 (coronavirus disease 2019),” Perez told the media.

Perez said their camp might be able to post bail for the charges lodged by the police on Monday, June 8 as they awaited resolution from the City Prosecutors Office.

“The Legal Team is still waiting for the resolution of the investigating prosecutor as to the charges filed by the police, and the issuance of information, which will contain the recommended bail amounts. It is expected that we can post bail for the eight detained persons on Monday, June 8,” he added.

Tension broke between rallyists calling to junk the Anti-Terror Bill (ATB) and police in front of the University of the Philippines Cebu (UP Cebu) on Friday that led to the arrest of eight individuals.

Cebu8 is composed of seven activists namely Joahanna Veloso (National Union of Students of the Philippines), Bern Cañedo (of Youth Act Now Against Tyranny Cebu), Nar Porlas (of Anakbayan-UP-Cebu), Jaime Paglinawan (of Alyansa sa mga Mamumuo sa Sugbo-Kilusang Mayo Uno and Bagong Alyansang Makabayan-Central Visayas), UP alumnus Al Ingking, Dyan Gumanao of Kabataan party-list, and Janry Ubal of Food Not Bombs Cebu.

A bystander identified as Clement Corominas was also among those brought to police custody.

Perez also said the Cebu8 was transferred to Waterfront Police Station (Cebu City Police Station 3) on Saturday for safety and logistical purposes.

“Word from the police was that the detention facility in Waterfront Police Station is spacious and can accommodate (all of) them,” he added in a mix of Cebuano and English./dbs

