AirAsia Philippines to lay off 260 workers

Budget carrier AirAsia Philippines will lay off hundreds of workers by the end of the month amid the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic.

The Inquirer learned that AirAsia Philippines, part of Malaysia-based AirAsia Group, has decided to cut its workforce by 12 percent.

This will translate to about 260 jobs of its 2,200-strong workforce.

“The aviation industry has been hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic. AirAsia Philippines is not an exception to this,” the company said in a statement.