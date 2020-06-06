AirAsia Philippines to lay off 260 workers
Budget carrier AirAsia Philippines will lay off hundreds of workers by the end of the month amid the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic.
The Inquirer learned that AirAsia Philippines, part of Malaysia-based AirAsia Group, has decided to cut its workforce by 12 percent.
This will translate to about 260 jobs of its 2,200-strong workforce.
“The aviation industry has been hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic. AirAsia Philippines is not an exception to this,” the company said in a statement.
Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Cebudailynews. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.