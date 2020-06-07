Labella’s promise: Bike lanes in Cebu City

CEBU CITY, Philippines – A day after he ordered the suspension of mandatory bicycle registration in Cebu City, Mayor Edgardo Labella said that bike lanes will soon be set up here.

Labella made his announcement in a Facebook post at about 11 a.m. this Sunday morning, June 7, 2020.

Read: Labella suspends bicycle registration hours after CCTO says bikers need to register their bikes

“Dedicated bicycle lane. Coming very soon in Cebu City,” said Labella’s post.

But the mayor no longer provided additional detail on his plans.

Still, Labella’s announcement was like a renewal of the city government’s commitment to finally have its own bicycle lane – a project that has been constantly pushed in the past but was never been fully implemented.

The mayor’s FB post was already shared 2, 900 times while it also solicited over a thousand comments in just two hours.

Read: Wider bike lanes planned for SRP

Labella said in an earlier interview that bicycles could traverse any part of the city and that its drivers would not be apprehended for using unregistered bikes.

Still, he urged bikers to follow the traffic rules and put utmost priority to their safety. / dcb