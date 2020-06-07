HandsOffOurStudents trends on Twitter

CEBU CITY, Philippines– The online world is abuzz a little louder than usual Sunday, June 7, 2020, because of some rumored identity theft going on social media, particularly Facebook.

Some Facebook users are alarmed because their accounts have been duplicated by some anonymous group or what we call “online trolls.”

This all started when some students and alumni from the University of the Philippines, who are very vocal about their opinion regarding Anti-Terrorism Bill, noticed that their Facebook accounts have been duplicated yesterday, June 6, 2020.

Thus, making this hashtag #HandsOffOurStudents trending in the Philippines on the social media site, Twitter, today, with 7,619 tweets and is increasing by the minute.

And within just a few hours, these said “online trolls” are now attacking anyone on Facebook, not just students, alumni, and even teachers from UP.

This is such an alarming threat to all those Facebook users and the information that they have shared online is now at risk.

How can one report if his or her Facebook account has been duplicated, here’s how:

Search your name or friends’ names on Facebook. If your account or friends’ profiles are duplicated, click on that duplicate profile. On the duplicated profile click the three small dots on the lower right of the cover photo. Click Find support or Report Profile. Click the option “Pretending to Be Someone.” Share with your friends whose accounts have also been duplicated so they too can report these fake accounts. /dbs