COVID-19 cases on June 7 in Cebu City hit 138

CEBU CITY, Philippines – The number of new coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) cases in a day was reported to have breached the 100-mark in Cebu City on Sunday, June 7, a month since it started experiencing a downtrend.

The City Health Department (CHD) on Sunday announced that 138 new COVID-19 patients were recorded, bringing the total number of documented cases in Cebu City to 2,756.

Its breakdown per barangay are as follows: Basak Pardo-6, Basak San Nicolas-4, Bonbon-1, Bulacao-6, Buhisan-3, Calamba-1, Camputhaw-9, Capitol-4, Carreta-3, Day-as-1, Duljo-Fatima-3, Ermita-2, Inayawan-6, Kalunasan-1, Kinasang-an-2, Labangon-2, Lahug-2, Lorega-4, Mabolo-1, Mambaling-3, Pahina Central-3, Pasil-1, Punta-2, Pardo-1, Quiot-1, Sambag1-33, Sambag 2-5, San Roque-1, San Nicolas-1, Sto. Niño-2, Sawang-2, Suba-2, Tejero-3, Tinago-6, Tisa-5, Toong-1, and Zapatera-1.

CHD also said they recorded two more inmates from the Cebu City Jail to have been afflicted with the disease.

They said that they were still verifying the address of two other patients who tested positive of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19.

It was on May 6 when the city last reported more than 100 new cases of the coronavirus in just a single day.

They also reported on Sunday one COVID-19 patient from Barangay Kamputhaw who died. Details of his death, however, were not disclosed.

As a result, the number of deaths under COVID-19 stood at 32.

The city’s recovery rate, on the other hand, has slightly increased to 57 percent when six more patients were found out to have recovered from the infection.

This brings the total number of recovered COVID-19 patients in the city to 1,571./dbs