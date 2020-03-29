Talisay’s COVID-19 recoveries climb to 23

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Talisay City’s number of patients who have successfully recovered from the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) has increased to 23.

This developed after Mayor Gerald Anthony “Samsam” Gullas announced on Facebook on Monday, June 8, 2020, that they logged five new recoveries.

“We have five new recoveries today. Hopefully there will be more recoveries within the week as we await the results of other tests,” said Gullas.

Talisay City has a total of 76 documented COVID-19 cases as of Sunday, June 7, with 10 deaths.

Based on a series of posts from Gullas, they have already recorded a total of 18 recoveries as of June 4.

Gullas urged his constituents to continue praying for the speedy recovery of the 43 patients who are still being monitored.

“I thank you for all your prayers. Please continue your prayers,” he added.

Talisay City is a second-class city neighboring Cebu City, the province’s capital, in the south. /bmjo