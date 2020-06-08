Fil-American from Michigan not giving up on search for birth family in Lapu-Lapu City

CEBU CITY, Philippines— After a month of searching, Filipino-American Bria Squires has remained unsuccessful in her effort to locate her birth family in Lapu-Lapu City.

Squires said that she already established contact with a woman who claims to know her parents but has not received any reply from her.

“I messaged the woman who may have a lead to my parents in Lapu-Lapu, but I didn’t hear anything back from her. I also have spoken to a couple of others that may have a lead but they’re still looking into it,” Squires told CDN Digital.

The 28-year-old is appealing for help from anybody who has information about her family.

If possible, Squires said she wanted to already locate her family and get to meet before the year ends.

Squires said that there are a lot of questions on her mind that she wanted to ask her birth parents. She also wanted to know her roots and the people who gave her life before she could even proceed to having a family of her own.

Squires uploaded a Youtube video on May 9, in time for mother’s day, to ask for netizens’ help in locating her birth family who she thinks is living in Lapu-Lapu City.

She has also started to establish contact with some individuals who posted a comment on her Youtube video hoping that they could help her locate her family.

All that she knows is that she was born as Jaycel May Esteban and that her mother’s name was Jocelyn Esten.

Squires said the American family that adopted her brought her to Michigan on May 18, 1993. / dcb