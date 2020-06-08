PH COVID-19 cases climb to 22,474; deaths now 1,011

MANILA, Philippines — The number of confirmed coronavirus disease (COVID-19) cases in the Philippines breached 22,000 while the death toll now stands at 1,011.

There were 579 new infections of COVID-19, according to the Department of Health (DOH) Monday, bringing the total cases nationwide to 22,474.

Of the newly logged cases, 331 have been classified as “fresh cases,” or those validated within the past three days. The other 248 are “late cases,” or those detected at least four days ago, but were only validated by the DOH’s Epidemiology Bureau recently.

Meanwhile, a total of 4,637 have so far recovered from the viral illness.

The government is set to reclassify coronavirus lockdown restrictions this week following the easing of community quarantines in June 1 to reopen the economy.

Metro Manila was placed under general community quarantine (GCQ) after over two months strict movement restrictions under enhanced community quarantine (ECQ). The latest quarantine classifications will expire on June 15.

Aside from the capital region, Cagayan Valley, Central Luzon, Calabarzon, Pangasinan, Albay, Western Visayas, Cebu City, Mandaue City, and Davao City are also currently under GCQ.

Meanwhile, the rest of the country is under modified general community quarantine, the lowest form of community quarantine enforced by the government.

