2 girls among new COVID cases in Mandaue City

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu – Nine cases of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) were added to Mandaue City’s growing list on Monday, June 8, 2020.

Six of the patients were residents of Zone 5 in Barangay Mantuyong while two were from Purok Lemonsito in Barangay Umapad. The sixth patient is from Upper Capasanan in Barangay Casili.

The new cases include two girls aged six and nine-years-old from Barangay Mantuyong, said the City Public Information Office in a Facebook post at around 9 p.m. on Monday.

As part of the city’s protocol “DRRMO personnel are set to decontaminate the areas involved. Contact tracing of the patient’s contacts is also being done,” the advisory said.

Based on its latest count, Mandaue City now has a total of 320 confirmed cases of the infection, 41 recoveries, and seven deaths.

The bulk of the city’s cases or totaling to 217 involve Persons Deprived of Liberty (PDL) who are now detained at the Mandaue City Jail.