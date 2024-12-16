Comelec exempts 9 DOLE programs from election ban

MANILA, Philippines — The Commission on Elections (Comelec) on Monday said it exempted nine programs of the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) from the election spending ban during the 2025 midterm elections.

The exemption was granted following Labor Secretary Bienvenido Laguesma’s request to exclude the programs from Sections 261(v)(2) of the Omnibus Election Code, which prohibits the use of public funds for social welfare and services projects during the election period.

READ: Registered voters for 2025 elections now over 68.6M – Comelec

In a memorandum, Comelec Chairman George Erwin Garcia approved the poll body’s law department recommendation to exempt the following DOLE programs:

Special Program for Employment of Students

Government Internship Program

JobStart Philippines Program

Adjusted Measures Program

Workers Organization Development Program

DOLE Integrated Livelihood and Emergency Employment Program

Financial Assistance Program to Distressed Migratory Sugarcane Workers

Child Labor Prevention and Elimination Program

EnTSUPERneur Program

According to Garcia, Comelec Resolution No, 11060 requires a certificate of exemption for agencies to continue implementing social welfare and service projects during the public spending ban.

READ: Comelec releases 2025 elections schedule

“Upon evaluation, we find the request to have sufficiently complied with the requirements of Rule IV of Resolution No. 11060,” Comelec’s law department said in a memorandum.

On Wednesday, Dec. 11, Comelec also approved the exemption of 48 infrastructure projects under the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) Center.

An attached agency of the National Economic and Development Authority, the PPP Center oversees the implementation of the country’s PPP programs and projects.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP