Comelec exempts 9 DOLE programs from election ban
MANILA, Philippines — The Commission on Elections (Comelec) on Monday said it exempted nine programs of the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) from the election spending ban during the 2025 midterm elections.
The exemption was granted following Labor Secretary Bienvenido Laguesma’s request to exclude the programs from Sections 261(v)(2) of the Omnibus Election Code, which prohibits the use of public funds for social welfare and services projects during the election period.
READ: Registered voters for 2025 elections now over 68.6M – Comelec
In a memorandum, Comelec Chairman George Erwin Garcia approved the poll body’s law department recommendation to exempt the following DOLE programs:
- Special Program for Employment of Students
- Government Internship Program
- JobStart Philippines Program
- Adjusted Measures Program
- Workers Organization Development Program
- DOLE Integrated Livelihood and Emergency Employment Program
- Financial Assistance Program to Distressed Migratory Sugarcane Workers
- Child Labor Prevention and Elimination Program
- EnTSUPERneur Program
According to Garcia, Comelec Resolution No, 11060 requires a certificate of exemption for agencies to continue implementing social welfare and service projects during the public spending ban.
READ: Comelec releases 2025 elections schedule
“Upon evaluation, we find the request to have sufficiently complied with the requirements of Rule IV of Resolution No. 11060,” Comelec’s law department said in a memorandum.
On Wednesday, Dec. 11, Comelec also approved the exemption of 48 infrastructure projects under the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) Center.
An attached agency of the National Economic and Development Authority, the PPP Center oversees the implementation of the country’s PPP programs and projects.
Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Cebudailynews. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.