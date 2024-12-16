Healthyhome secures CABC 2nd Boysen Cup championship

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Healthyhome clinched the 2nd Boysen Cup title of the Cebu Architects Basketball Club (CABC) after defeating Plexibond, 72-64, in a thrilling championship game on Sunday, December 15, at the Benedicto College Gymnasium.

Dexsel Caadan led Healthyhome’s title-winning effort with an all-around performance, tallying 13 points, eight rebounds, five assists, one steal, and one block.

Mark Paradero added 13 points, four assists, a steal, and a rebound, while Ferdinand Tiro matched their scoring output with 13 points of his own.

Despite a valiant effort from Plexibond, Michael Cinco’s game-high 19 points, six rebounds, one assist, and one steal weren’t enough to clinch the championship. Teammate John Buhawe contributed 18 points, eight rebounds, three assists, one steal, and one block in the losing effort.

The tightly contested match lived up to its billing, featuring six lead changes and three deadlocks. Healthyhome built a 10-point lead, 40-30, only to see Plexibond rally to narrow the gap to four, 42-47. Plexibond eventually seized the lead, 54-50, heading into the final quarter.

However, Healthyhome’s composure in the closing minutes proved decisive. They regained control with a 62-59 lead midway through the final frame and held on to secure the title.

In the battle for third place, Titan dominated an undermanned Knoxout squad with a commanding 102-57 victory. Titan’s Lemuel Aspacio delivered a stellar performance, posting a game-high 34 points, nine rebounds, and five assists.

Both teams faced roster challenges, with Titan missing five players and Knoxout fielding a team six players short. Despite the absences, Titan imposed their will, building a lead as large as 45 points, 100-55, en route to the lopsided win.

