Frontliner from Minglanilla positive for COVID-19

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Another frontliner from Minglanilla has tested positive for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), the town reported Tuesday afternoon, June 9, 2020.

The patient, a 30-year-old who works as a frontliner in Cebu City, is a resident of Barangay Lower Pakigne, Minglanilla town, southern Cebu.

According to the town’s announcement, the patient shared carpool with two other residents of Minglanilla who earlier tested positive for COVID-19.

The patient had fever on June 1 and was subjected to swab testing after she found out that her companions in the carpool in going to Cebu City tested positive for the virus.

Aside from the patient from Barangay Lower Pakigne, two other COVID-19 cases were also reported in Minglanilla this Tuesday.

The two patients are a 41-year-old ILI patient from Barangay Tubod and a 60-year-old resident of a compound in Barangay Lipata.

The patient from Barangay Tubod continues to experience coughing and is still under home isolation.

Meanwhile, the 60-year-old patient is currently asymptomatic and has been under quarantine since May after being exposed to an earlier confirmed COVID-19 patient. /bmjo