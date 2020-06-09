Third straight day Cebu City logs high number of COVID-19 cases

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebu City once again recorded a high number of the Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) cases for the third day in a row.

The Cebu City Health Department (CHD) released the latest update to the city’s number of cases on Tuesday evening, June 9, 2020.

Cebu City still tops the country as the single local government unit with the highest number of cases.

Most of the cases were recorded in 32 urban barangays, which already recorded previous cases. One case was from an unverified address.

Mountain Barangay Budlaan also recorded its first case of the virus.

Here is the breakdown of the city’s COVID-19 cases for June 9, 2020:

Northern Barangays:

Apas – 5

Barrio Luz – 1

Camputhaw – 3

Lahug – 16

Lorega San Miguel – 3

Cogon Ramos – 1

Sawang Calero – 1

Talamban – 1

Mountain Barangays:

Budlaan – 1

Central Barangays:

Capitol – 2

Pahina Central – 1

Labangon – 3

Tisa – 2

Sambag 2 – 4

Sambag 1 – 5

Calamba – 1

T. Padilla – 3

Coastal Barangays:

Duljo – 1

Ermita – 9

Pasil – 2

Tinago – 7

Tejero – 1

Suba – 2

Mambaling – 1

Southern barangays:

Basak San Nicolas – 1

Cogon Pardo – 2

Inayawan – 1

Kinasang-an – 13

Poblacion Pardo – 3

Punta Princessa – 2

Quiot Pardo – 7

Unverified -1

The city’s has been recording more than 100 cases per day for the last three days, but Mayor Edgardo Labella said there is no need to be alarmed as most of the cases are backlogged results of previous swab tests. There are now 2,988 cases in the city.

Read: Increase in Cebu City COVID-19 cases due to delay in release of results – Labella

The city also recorded 83 recoveries from Barangays Ermita, Bacayan, Pasil, Suba, Mambaling, San Nicolas Proper, Sawang Calero, and Punta Princessa.

The mayor said that the city continues to have a high recovery rate and a low mortality rate, which for him is more important.

The city recorded one death in Barangay Kasambagan on June 9 as well. /bmjo