LPA to bring rains in parts of PH on Wednesday — Pagasa
MANILA, Philippines — The Low Pressure Area (LPA) will bring scattered rains in Visayas, Mindanao, and parts of Luzon on Wednesday, according to the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa).
In its 4 a.m. weather update, Pagasa said the LPA was last spotted 75 kilometers east of Borongan, Eastern Samar.
“Ang nabanggit na weather disturbance ay patuloy na magpapaulan dito sa kabisayaan gayun na din sa Mindanao at ilang bahagi ng Luzon,” Pagasa weather specialist Meno Mendoza said.
(This weather disturbance will continue to bring rains in Visayas, Mindanao and other parts of Luzon.)
According to Pagasa’s weather bulletin, the LPA and the Intertropical Convergence Zone will bring cloudy skies with scattered rainshowers and thunderstorms in Marinduque, Romblon, Bicol Region, Caraga, Northern Mindanao, Davao Region, Central and Eastern Visayas.
Western Visayas and the rest of Mindanao will also have cloudy skies with scattered rainshowers and thunderstorms due to the southwesterly windflow.
Meanwhile, Metro Manila and the rest of Luzon will experience partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rainshowers or thunderstorms due to localized thunderstorms, according to Pagasa.
On Tuesday night, Pagasa said the LPA being monitored east of Eastern Samar may develop into a tropical depression.
Forecast temperature range in key cities/areas are as follow:
Metro Manila: 25 to 33 degrees Celsius
Baguio City: 17 to 25 degrees Celsius
Laoag City: 26 to 33 degrees Celsius
Tuguegarao: 26 to 36 degrees Celsius
Legazpi City: 26 to 32 degrees Celsius
Tagaytay City: 23 to 30 degrees Celsius
Puerto Princesa City: 26 to 33 degrees Celsius
Iloilo: 26 to 31 degrees Celsius
Cebu: 26 to 31 degrees Celsius
Tacloban City: 27 to 30 degrees Celsius
Cagayan De Oro City: 24 to 32 degrees Celsius
Zamboanga City: 24 to 31 degrees Celsius
Davao City: 25 to 31 degrees Celsius
