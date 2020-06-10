LPA to bring rains in parts of PH on Wednesday — Pagasa

MANILA, Philippines — The Low Pressure Area (LPA) will bring scattered rains in Visayas, Mindanao, and parts of Luzon on Wednesday, according to the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa).

In its 4 a.m. weather update, Pagasa said the LPA was last spotted 75 kilometers east of Borongan, Eastern Samar.

“Ang nabanggit na weather disturbance ay patuloy na magpapaulan dito sa kabisayaan gayun na din sa Mindanao at ilang bahagi ng Luzon,” Pagasa weather specialist Meno Mendoza said.

(This weather disturbance will continue to bring rains in Visayas, Mindanao and other parts of Luzon.)

According to Pagasa’s weather bulletin, the LPA and the Intertropical Convergence Zone will bring cloudy skies with scattered rainshowers and thunderstorms in Marinduque, Romblon, Bicol Region, Caraga, Northern Mindanao, Davao Region, Central and Eastern Visayas.

Western Visayas and the rest of Mindanao will also have cloudy skies with scattered rainshowers and thunderstorms due to the southwesterly windflow.

Meanwhile, Metro Manila and the rest of Luzon will experience partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rainshowers or thunderstorms due to localized thunderstorms, according to Pagasa.

On Tuesday night, Pagasa said the LPA being monitored east of Eastern Samar may develop into a tropical depression.

Forecast temperature range in key cities/areas are as follow:

Metro Manila: 25 to 33 degrees Celsius

Baguio City: 17 to 25 degrees Celsius

Laoag City: 26 to 33 degrees Celsius

Tuguegarao: 26 to 36 degrees Celsius

Legazpi City: 26 to 32 degrees Celsius

Tagaytay City: 23 to 30 degrees Celsius

Puerto Princesa City: 26 to 33 degrees Celsius

Iloilo: 26 to 31 degrees Celsius

Cebu: 26 to 31 degrees Celsius

Tacloban City: 27 to 30 degrees Celsius

Cagayan De Oro City: 24 to 32 degrees Celsius

Zamboanga City: 24 to 31 degrees Celsius

Davao City: 25 to 31 degrees Celsius