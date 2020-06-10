Impressive health benefits of eating mangoes

A mango, according to the site mango.org, is the most popular fruit in the world. It also happens to be the Philippines’ national fruit.

It has many varieties and contains many nutritional benefits.

Even its leaves and bark have been used for traditional medicine in many countries.

This fruit is very versatile and can be easily mixed with drinks and desserts, but some people just love to eat it plain as a healthy snack.

But the delicious tropical fruit is more than just its sweet and juicy taste. Here are some of its health benefits that will make you want to include mangoes in your next grocery list.

Brain health

The superfruit mango is a good source of iron and vitamin B6, which are essential nutrients for our brain.

Iron assists the normal functioning of our brain while vitamin B6 supports the cognitive development of the brain.

A study in Greater Noida, India found that mango extracts also contain certain factors that enhance memory.

In Thailand, another study also found that mango extracts contribute to neuroprotective properties.

Skin and hair health

Vitamin A found in mangoes helps skin and hair development and maintenance including benefits for multiple types of epithelial tissues and sebaceous glands.

These are important factors to help keep our hair moisturized and healthy.

In recent studies, Vitamin A deficiency was found out to be one of the reasons for hair loss.

Mango can also supply about 75 percent of our daily minimum Vitamin C requirements, which is needed to produce collagen, the type of tissue that gives skin its elasticity and also helps prevent sagging and wrinkles.

Eye health

Antioxidants lutein and zeaxanthin that are found in mangoes have several benefits for the eyes.

These two natural compounds protect the retina and lens of our eyes and have been shown to increase visual range, lessen discomfort from glare, enhance visual contrast, and reduce recovery time from the stress of bright lights.

Lutein and zeaxanthin can also protect our eyes from ultraviolet rays and slow progression of cataracts and macular degeneration.

Assists weight loss

Don’t throw your mango peels because a study conducted by the University of Queensland also found out that mango’s skin aids weight loss.

Many studies have focused on the importance of mango and its peel or skin. Phytochemicals are found on the outer side of the mango fruit.

The outer side of the fruit was found to contain secret natural fat busters.

Since mangoes also has fiber, it was also proved to have dietary fiber that assists in weight loss.

Fiber can help you feel full for hours and promote weight loss.

Improves digestion

Fiber also maintains the health of the digestive tract.

Mangoes are great for digestion still because of their fiber content that prevents constipation.

Mangoes contain digestive enzymes that can break down proteins and improve digestion.

Aside from keeping our colon clean, it also allows our colon to work efficiently.

Do you like mangoes? What's your favorite mango dessert or drink? Let us know in the comment section of this video.