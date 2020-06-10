BJMP reports 350 recoveries in Cebu jails

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A total of 350 inmates and jail personnel in Cebu afflicted with the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) have recovered from the illness, the Bureau of Jail Management and Penology in Central Visayas (BJMP-7) announced on Wednesday, June 10, 2020.

BJMP-7 said a total of 323 inmates from the male and female dormitories of Cebu City Jail, and Mandaue City Jail Male Dormitory are among the recoveries. Among these recovered patients are 256 inmates from the CCJ Male Dormitory, 39 from the CCJ Female Dormitory, and 28 from the Mandaue City Jail male dormitory.

At least 24 jail personnel, including the lady jail officer from Lapu-Lapu City Jail, have also recovered from COVID-19, the BJMP said.

READ: Lapu-Lapu City jail officer among those found positive for COVID-19

According to the June 7 situation report of the Department of Health in Central Visayas, Cebu City Jail dormitories have 438 cases of COVID-19 while Mandaue City Jail has 223.

Meanwhile, BJMP-7 said it continues to implement the “No In, No Out” policy in all its jails as a precaution against the spread of the infection.

“Strict precautionary measures are still maintained in all jail facilities in close coordination with the Department of Health and the LGUs (local government units),” the BJMP said. /bmjo