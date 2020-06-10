Palomo to Labella: When will you order lifting of lockdown in Alaska, Mambaling?

CEBU CITY, Philippines — More than a month has passed since Mayor Edgardo Labella placed 16 sitios in Alaska, Mambaling under lockdown.

Mambaling Barangay Councilor Anne Marie Vestil-Palomo said that aside from the inconvenience caused by movement restrictions, families affected by the lockdown are also running low on their supply of food.

“If this concern is not addressed by the honorable mayor, I fear that our people will not die of COVID-19 but of hunger,” Palomo said in recorded video which she posted on her social media page.

Palomo is asking Labella to already update Alaska residents on the status of the lockdown. They needed to especially know when this will be lifted so they could already start to go out to report for work and buy essentials.

The lockdown that was implemented starting on May 6 is now affecting around 20, 000 residents.

Palomo said that while announcements had been made on the city government’s plan to already lift the lockdown in other COVID-affected barangays, City Hall has not given any indication on what they plan to do with Alaska, Mambaling.

She said that on June 6 Mayor Labella merely said that the situation in Alaska was already being assessed by the City Health Department together with that of Barangay Tejero.

“When will we [the lockdown] be lifted? What is our status now? Who needs to take action, if not you, honorable mayor? Please, mayor, you have the lay down the process and make us understand. Make a conclusive statement to address the concerns of our Alaskahanons,” said the barangay councilor. / dcb