Celebrate Independence Day with Waterfront Cebu City Hotel’s Ube-Langka Cheesecake

Celebrate 122 Years of Philippine Independence with Waterfront Cebu City Hotel and Casino this Friday, June 12, 2020, by indulging in their luscious Ube-Langka Cheesecake.

For only P765, one can enjoy the taste of victory and freedom by Waterfront Executive Pastry Chef Arjay’s masterful delight.

Relish this heavenly delight all week-long from June 12 to 19.

To place an order, call (032) 232-6888 one day in advance.

Pick-ups for its special-themed cake will be available starting from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday.

The Philippine Independence Day is one of the most significant events in Philippine History as it marks the nation’s independence from the Spanish rule on June 12, 1898.

Follow Waterfront Cebu City Hotel and Casino’s Facebook page at @waterfrontcebucity or visit their website at www.waterfronthotels.com.ph for more updates and promos. /bmjo