Bluewater Resorts share ongoing BlueCARES program to counter COVID-19

Bluewater Resorts shares its ongoing BlueCARES program to counter the effects of the Coronavirus and ensure the health and safety of guests, employees, and its surrounding community. BlueCARES Initiative was originally developed in response to the fast-changing conditions presented by COVID-19. Since then, it has become a holistic program to keep safe and well our guests, staff, and community. This covers the development of processes, tools, enhanced-cleaning and safeguards to handle the “new normal”. At the same time, it ensures that the Amuma and welfare of our guests and staff remain a top priority.

THE BlueCARES FRAMEWORK

BlueCARES is Bluewater Resorts’ mark of commitment to the safety, protection, and well being of the Bluewater community (guests, employees, local community). Embodied in the CARES acronym, it embraces five principles: Collaborate with the Community, Always Amuma, Raise Awareness, Enhanced Safety Measures, and Safeguards.

COLLABORATE WITH THE COMMUNITY Work with Experts, Government, and Community to manage and contain the virus spread. One of our important moves is the partnership with ARC Hospitals (Mactan, Cebu). They are at the forefront of the fight against the COVID-19 virus. We have collaborated with them on health and safety protocols. They enhanced our cleaning methods to hospital-grade, provided employee training and guided implementation.

ALWAYS AMUMA The welfare of guests, associates, and community remains a top priority; applying the Amuma brand of service and values when implementing new resort health protocols. BlueCARES compels us to plan around the health and wellness of our guests in terms of resort infrastructure, safety equipment, training programs and employee compensation.

RAISE AWARENESS Sustained messaging and education on preventing virus spread, promoting the need for clean surroundings and protecting the natural environment for the Bluewater community. Last March, Bluewater Resorts introduced the #KeepWell community campaign. This is to promote the significance of good health, wellness and nature preservation. Weekly coastal and community clean-up drives are performed to maintain the cleanliness of beaches and surroundings during the community lockdowns. Staff volunteered to join while practicing social distancing and other resort safety protocols.

ENHANCED SAFETY MEASURES BlueCARES implemented effective measures to contain virus spread, such as screening and appropriate health protocols, hospital-grade cleaning solutions, safe food handling and preparation, and technological innovation for contact-reduced procedures. Room cleaning standards and hospital-grade sanitizing methods were developed with ARC Hospitals. BlueCARES also adopted reduced contact procedures especially during the check-in and check-out processes to ensure the safety of both employee and guest.

SAFEGUARDS Properly equip Employees with safeguards against contagion such as Facemasks, Protective Personal Equipment and proper training. Enforce Social Distancing Measures for Guests and Employees. As part of the BlueCARES safety protocols, the resort adopted a less physical, more personal guest service. This is achieved through contact-reduced check-in procedures, online payment platforms and web-based services. As an added layer of safety, ARC Hospitals can provide ready ambulance and medical services to expertly handle medical emergencies.

Bluewater Resorts affirms and cultivates the spirit of AMUMA through the BlueCARES initiative. It is also our commitment to counter and prevent virus spread to give our community a secure environment and worry-free experience.