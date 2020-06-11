Galvez: ‘High chance’ for Cebu province’s appeal for MGCQ

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebu province’s appeal to be reclassified to a more relaxed general community quarantine may get a nod from the national Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases (IATF-MEID).

Secretary Carlito Galvez Jr., head implementor of the National Task Force on COVID-19, said that although he could not unilaterally say if the appeal would be granted by the task force, it had a high chance of being passed considering the granular data on the coronavirus disease situation here.

Galvez visited Cebu this Thursday, June 11, 2020, to look into the COVID-19 situation, both in the tri-cities and the province.

Galvez also met with the heads of the different agencies comprising the regional IATF during his visit.

“Personally, I am very happy that Secretary Galvez is able to analyze the data that we have in order to truly give an informed direction as to how we should be facing this challenge,” Governor Gwendolyn Garcia said in a joint press conference after their meeting.

Galvez said the IATF would be set to tackle further on the province appeal during their meeting on Monday, June 15.

Galvez said that President Rodrigo Duterte would be the one to make the announcement on the quarantine control status of the local government units also on Monday./dbs