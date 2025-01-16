Castro remains hopeful: House must address impeachment vs VP now

MANILA, Philippines – Although lawmakers seem lukewarm about efforts to impeach Vice President Sara Duterte, ACT Teachers party-list Representative France Castro remains hopeful about the complaints’ prospects, noting that there is still sufficient time to deliberate on the matter.

Castro in an interview on Thursday was asked about revelations from Manila 6th District Rep. Bienvenido Abante Jr. — that some lawmakers are cold towards the impeachment complaints as the 19th Congress lacks the time to start with the proceedings.

According to Castro, she feels sad over Abante’s sentiments but she understands that the lawmaker is entitled to his own opinion.

“So unang-una sad naman ako sa sinabi ni Congressman Abante, pero siyempre, he has his reasons at nirerespeto namtin ‘yon, pero baka hindi naman mayorya ng sentimiento ay hindi naman kagaya ni Cong. Abante. So tingin ko pa rin may time pa rin, this is the right time,” Castro told reporters covering the House of Representatives.

(So at first I was sad with what Congressman Abante said, but of course, he has his reasons and we respect that, but that may not be the stand of the Majority, many may not be like Cong. Abante. So I still think we have time, this is the right time.)

“Hindi dapat ipaubaya sa next Congress itong usapin ang impeachment dahil ang usapin ang accountability, transparency, siyempre ‘yong pagpapanagot sa highest official of the land, hindi ‘yon nag-aantay ng panahon,” she added.

(Tackling the impeachment should not be left to the next Congress because discussions about accountability, transparency, and of course, holding the highest officials of the land accountable, should not be made to wait.)

Castro also noted that party leaders at the House would need to release their stand on the impeachment topic soon — which means that there is a chance that lawmakers would change their stance.

Also, Castro claimed that members of the House Majority bloc whom she had talked to are still supportive of the impeachment complaints.

“Pero kami, hindi kami pinanghihinaan ng loob, alam namin sa mga susunod na panahon ‘yong ating mga kasamahan, ‘yong leadership ay magpoposisyon din in due time, by next week,” she said.

(But for us, we are not discouraged by this, we know that in the following days our colleagues, the House leadership will issue its position in due time, by next week.)

“Well, karamihan naman ng nakaka-usap ko sa majority ay go pa rin sila, siguro sa timing lang at go signal no’ng kanilang, no’ng leadership ng majority,”

(Well, most of those Majority members that I have talked to still want to go for impeachment, maybe it’s just about the timing and go signal of their party leaders, of the leadership of the majority.)

Abante earlier said that the remaining session days before Congress goes on a recess for the 2025 midterm elections’ campaign season may be too short to conduct impeachment proceedings — especially since complaints are still with the Office of Secretary General Reginald Velasco.

Under the calendar for the 19th Congress, session would adjourn on February 7. After the polls, session would resume by June 2 and adjourn by June 13.

Considering the House’s habit of holding sessions from Monday to Wednesday, there would be just 15 session days left before the members of the 19th Congress end their term.

Abante clarified that he is not against impeachment; rather, he believes moves to seek accountability from the Vice President would have a better chance with the 20th Congress.

“We still have a chance, every year an impeachment can be filed. After that, in the 20th Congress, we could be able to file the impeachment if we want to. Then I think at that time we are prepared to tackle that already. In the next impeachment, perhaps I’ll be in favor of the impeachment proceeding as long as we are prepared to tackle it,” he noted.

“I think after this Congress, in the 20th Congress, I think the more we would investigate, the more we would be able to see what’s happening,” he added.

Castro meanwhile said that the complainants will launch protest movements to call for the processing of impeachment complaints against Duterte — which she hopes can influence the lawmakers to act on the petitions.

“Sa mga susunod na panahon kasi alam ko may mga gagawing sama-samang pagkilos ‘yong lahat ng mga complainants no’ng first three impeachment complaint, baka doon magkaroon siguro, magpalakas ng loob doon sa katulad ni Cong. Abante na posisyon, kaya ito ‘yong pwedeng maging trigger na mag-desisyon na ngayon na talaga ‘yong impeachment,” she noted.

(In the coming days I know there would be protests staged by the complainants of the first three impeachment complaints, maybe that would strengthen the resolve of those with a position like Cong. Abante, this may trigger decisions to move forward with the impeachment now.)

As of now, three impeachment complaints have been filed before Velasco’s office; none of these however have been forwarded to the Office of Speaker Ferdinand Martin Romualdez.

Last Tuesday, Velasco said that the reason why he has not forwarded it to Romualdez’ office is because a group of 12 lawmakers from both the Majority and the Minority are looking towards filing a fourth complaint that seeks the signature of 103 lawmakers.

Under Section 3, Article XI of the 1987 Constitution, an impeachment complaint can be fast-tracked if one-thirds of all House members file the complaint — which means a Senate trial will immediately be launched.

With 310 members in the House, the group would need 103 members to sign the impeachment complaint.

