Mall security guard sacked for destroying girl’s sampaguita for sale

MANILA, Philippines — A security guard at a mall in Metro Manila was dismissed after a viral video showed him destroying a girl’s sampaguita for sale just outside the mall premises.

The viral video showed a girl wearing a school uniform, sitting on the mall steps, when the security guard approached her, asked her to leave, and destroyed the sampaguita flowers she was selling.

“We have called the attention of the security agency to conduct an immediate and thorough investigation. The security guard has been dismissed and will no longer be allowed to service any of our malls,” the mall said in a statement on Thursday early morning.

According to the text on the video circulating on social media, the girl and another child were just outside the mall to take shelter from light rains.

“Pinagbawalan sila magtinda sa mismong lugar, kaya pinaalis sila. Ngunit, ayaw nila umalis kasi lumalakas na yung ambon ng oras na ‘yun. Wala silang masilungan, pero ang nakakadurog ng puso ‘yung sumunod na pangyayari,” it read.

(They were barred from selling on the mall grounds, so they were told to leave. However, they didn’t want to leave because the drizzle was getting stronger at that time. They had nowhere to take shelter, but what broke our hearts was what happened next.)

In response, the mall said, “We regret and sympathize with the young girl who experienced an unfortunate incident outside our mall.”

