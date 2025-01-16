Mandani Bay’s Balikbayan Night: A festive celebration Sinulog 2025

The passion for culture is meaningfully accomplished in Mandani Bay’s Balikbayan Night on January 16, 2025.

Balikbayan Night is a fitting welcome for the global Filipinos and guests visiting for the annual feast of the Holy Child.

The event opens the community’s festive celebration of the Fiesta Señor/ Sinulog 2025, a fitting welcome for the global Filipinos and guests visiting for the annual feast of the Holy Child. The celebration included an Open House at which guests toured the award-winning Mandani Bay Show Gallery and model units. Guests also attended a short talk with Mandani Bay’s Head of Sales Audrey Villa at The Tent at Mandani Bay.

Dinner showcased a feast of local palate delights – tempura, barbecue back ribs, chicken barbeque, lechon, mango shake, and coffee. A cultural show featuring the famed Sinulog dance capped the celebration.

Balikbayan Night is a prelude to the massive Fluvial Parade Viewing which happens at Mandani Bay early morning of Saturday, January 18, 2025.

The parade viewing features cultural performances at The Boardwalk facing the Mactan Channel. Its high point is the passing of the vessel carrying the miraculous image of the Sto. Nino de Cebu. Now a Mandani Bay tradition, the fluvial parade viewing draws thousands of guests to the 500-meter boardwalk, one of the community’s top-tier amenities.

A complement of much-anticipated premium retail and dining options will be opening at The Boardwalk soon.