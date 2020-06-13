Cebu City records fewer COVID-19 cases on June 13

CEBU CITY, Philippines — For the first time in five days, Cebu City recorded less than 100 cases of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) on June 13, 2020.

The city recorded only 73 new cases from 27 barangays, raising the total number of cases to 3,434. This is relatively fewer than the recorded cases in the past six days that averaged 110 cases per day.

Most of the cases were recorded in the jail facilities in Barangay Kalunasan, which had 17 new cases of the coronavirus.

Mountain Barangay Guba also recorded its first case of the virus. Another mountain barangay, Budlaan, also recorded another case of the virus despite being located far from the urban areas.

LOOK: Breakdown of new COVID-19 cases in Cebu City for the day

Here is the breakdown of the COVID-19 cases in the city on June 13, 2020:

Basak pardo-2

Basak San Nicolas-5

BJMP-17

Budlaan-1

Camputhaw-9

Capitol-1

Duljo-2

Guadalupe-1

Guba-1

Hipodromo-1

Inayawan-4

Kalunasan-1

Kasambagan-1

Kinasang-an-2

Labangon-1

Lahug-3

Lorega-2

Mabolo-1

Mambaling-3

Pahina San Nicolas-1

Pahina Central-1

Pitos-1

Punta-1

Sambag2-3

Tejero-3

Tinago-1

Tisa-4

Aside from the new COVID cases, Cebu City also recorded seven new recoveries from jail facilities in Barangay Kalunasan, Barangay Camputhaw, and Mambaling.

The total number of recoveries is now at 1,858 patients or a recovery rate of 54.1 percent.

One new death was also recorded in Barangay Basak Pardo, raising the total number of deaths to 37 or a mortality rate of 1.1 percent.

The city currently has 1,576 active cases of COVID-19.

Meanwhile, as the city’s COVID cases continue to rise, Police Brigadier General Albert Ignatius Ferro has recommended to Secretary Carlito Galvez, Inter-Agency Task Force for Managing Emerging Infectious Diseases (IATF-MEID) chief implementor, that Cebu City remain under general community quarantine./dbs

