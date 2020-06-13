In Medellin, 9 close contacts of 1st COVID patient test negative

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Most of the individuals identified to have come in close contact with the first coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) patient in Medellin town were free of the virus, local officials announced.

The municipal government of Medellin said on Saturday, June 13, that they received the test results of the nine out of 10 swab samples extracted from the close contacts of the town’s first coronavirus patient.

“Swab test results are negative for the nine members of the two households contact traced and quarantined in Sitio Ee, (Barangay Kawit),” local officials said in a post on Medellin’s official Facebook page.

It added that they were still waiting for the result of the remaining one swab sample, and hoped that it, too, would come out negative of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19.

“We are thankful to God first and foremost and for the cooperation of everyone concerned and for all the prayers offered…Please continue with your prayers and remain vigilant in following out COVID-19 protocols,” Medellin Mayor Benjun Mondigo was quoted as saying.

Medellin, a second-class municipality located 115 kilometers north of Cebu City, recorded its first confirmed COVID-19 patient last June 7.

She is a 59-year-old female dialysis patient who returned to her residence in Sitio Ee, Barangay Kawit last June 3 after spending several months in a government hospital at the province’s capital for her dialysis treatment. /dbs

