Six new COVID-19 cases in Lapu-Lapu on June 13

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Lapu-Lapu City has logged six new coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) cases as of Saturday evening, June 13, 2020.

This was announced by city mayor, Junard “Ahong” Chan in his Facebook page.

The six new cases are from MV Patalinghug Avenue, Deca I-Mactan, Bagumbayan, Maribago, Ompad, Pajac; Purok Kamungay, Ceres Road, Gun-ob; and one from Firing Range, Pusok.

Chan reminded the public to help in stopping the spread of the virus and that one must at all times follow safety protocols like the simple wearing of masks while in public. /dbs