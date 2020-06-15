Dialysis patient from Naga, Cebu tests positive for COVID-19

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A dialysis patient from the city of Naga, who is currently confined to a hospital in Cebu City, is the most recent addition to the city’s tally of coronavirus disease cases.

He is Naga patient 9 (PN 09).

The patient, a 54-year-old resident of Barangay Central Poblacion, visits a private hospital in Cebu City thrice a week for his hemodialysis sessions.

In an update, Mayor Kristine Vanessa Chiong said PN 09 had fever, chills, and cough during his June 10 session. He was reported to the Vicente Mendiola Center for Health Infirmary as a suspected case and was swabbed on June 11, 2020.

During his dialysis session on Friday, June 12, the patient reportedly experienced difficulty in breathing, hence, he was admitted to the same private hospital.

The positive test results of PN-09 came on Sunday evening, June 14.

As of the initial contact tracing, the city has identified four close contacts of the PN 09: his 62-year-old wife, 52-year-old brother-in-law, and two house helpers.

PN 09’s wife is his primary caretaker and is also in the hospital in Cebu City.

The brother-in-law, who drives for PN 09, is now under isolation in his home in Barangay Lower Pakigne in Minglanilla. The two helpers, on the other hand, are now at the city-managed isolation center in Barangay Langtad.

City hall temporarily restricted

Meanwhile, as one of its employees tested positive for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), the city government of Naga has announced that the City Hall is temporarily restricted to public access for three days starting Monday, June 15, 2020.

In a public advisory posted at the city government’s page Facebook, the city said the restriction of access to the city hall is made as health personnel continue to trace recent contacts of the 50-year-old employee, PN 07.

The city earlier reported that PN 07, a resident of Barangay Tuyan, visited the Carbon Public Market in Cebu City before manifesting symptoms last June 9 and testing positive on June 13.

According to the advisory, the three-day restricted access to the city hall would also give time for the city to revisit and strengthen its health and safety protocols in the government building.

However, the city advisory said that other government establishments outside the city hall compound, such as the Vicente Mendiola Center for Health Infirmary, will remain under regular operations. /bmjo